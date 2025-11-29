Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
VPLS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 62,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,199. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $79.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.