Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VPLS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 62,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,199. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $79.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

