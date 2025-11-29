Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2386 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

BND traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,812,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,052. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

