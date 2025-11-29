The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.82 and traded as high as GBX 133.20. The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 132.81, with a volume of 1,783,540 shares trading hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.44. The company has a current ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard West acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 per share, with a total value of £677.88. Also, insider Ankush Nandra acquired 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 per share, for a total transaction of £419.58. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.