Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading 22% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 254,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 33,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.19.
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
