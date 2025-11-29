Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $10.0560. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2,204 shares trading hands.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

