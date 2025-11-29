Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.13 and traded as high as GBX 284. Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 284, with a volume of 68,879 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Quartix Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.
The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.
Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.
We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.
