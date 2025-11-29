Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.13 and traded as high as GBX 284. Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 284, with a volume of 68,879 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Quartix Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 267.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.04.

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

