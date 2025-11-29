Electroneum (ETN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.50 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $765.92 thousand worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is blog.electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

