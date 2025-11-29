Sanctum Infinity (INF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.58 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for about $189.21 or 0.00208557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a total market capitalization of $254.51 million and $3.58 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,345,138 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,339,283.9214588. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 189.76124206 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $4,087,288.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

