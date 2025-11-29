Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Trading 9% Higher This Week

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $83.97 million and $577.74 thousand worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 775,204,956 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 775,312,346.0310995. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.10925868 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $1,098,879.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

