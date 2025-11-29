Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.4304. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.4977, with a volume of 50,753 shares trading hands.

Atco Mining Trading Down 12.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

About Atco Mining

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

