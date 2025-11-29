Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.89 and traded as low as GBX 0.65. Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.70, with a volume of 350,000 shares.

Petrel Resources Stock Down 6.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

