Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.76 and traded as low as GBX 17. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 18, with a volume of 698,339 shares traded.
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.71. The company has a market capitalization of £34.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59.
About Petra Diamonds
Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.
