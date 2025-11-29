Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.76 and traded as low as GBX 17. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 18, with a volume of 698,339 shares traded.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.71. The company has a market capitalization of £34.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). In January 2025, Petra announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding in the entity that holds Petra’s interest in Williamson.

Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.

