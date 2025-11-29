Lisk (LSK) Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Lisk has a total market cap of $46.64 million and $103.53 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,356,703 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.