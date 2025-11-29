MX TOKEN (MX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $206.17 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $206.17 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 411,206,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,456,834 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

