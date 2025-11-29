ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Tops $17.32 on Exchanges

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. ViciCoin has a total market capitalization of $171.87 million and $10.13 thousand worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ViciCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $17.32 or 0.00019090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ViciCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ViciCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,921,822 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io. The Reddit community for ViciCoin is /user/Vicinft/. ViciCoin’s official Twitter account is @https://x.com/ViciNetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 token issued by Vici Network that enables secure authentication, authorization, and access management across Web3 applications. It powers products such as the ViciWallet MPC wallet, curated crypto bundle swaps, ViciSwap, Discord access control, and Zoom monetization. It also supports enterprise applications through the Modular On-Chain Security & Compliance Framework, which embeds security at the consensus layer with bypass-proof validation and a plug-in architecture for rapid feature deployment. The token is live on multiple blockchains and provides both consumer usability and enterprise compliance.”

