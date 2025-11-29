Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $12.34. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $12.4360, with a volume of 19,669 shares.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
