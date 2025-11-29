Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $12.34. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $12.4360, with a volume of 19,669 shares.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 413.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 57,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 85.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 187,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

