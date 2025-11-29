IOTA Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $473.82 million and $13.33 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,165,685,363 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.

