Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $187.51 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00009867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,280,564 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 167,278,111.85865507 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 1.14196712 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 562 active market(s) with $21,794,102.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

