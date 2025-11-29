Suku (SUKU) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Suku (SUKU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $570.57 thousand worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suku has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,545,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

