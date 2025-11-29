Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 28.05 and last traded at GBX 28.39. 13,083,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 2,570,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.55.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

