Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 193.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.50.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,074.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $889.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $799.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

