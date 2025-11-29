Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $200.96 Thousand

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $200.96 thousand worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,814,313 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,621,852.4316 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0114882 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $151,634.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

