Acala Token (ACA) One Day Volume Hits $3.93 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $15.65 million and $3.93 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00009867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0134143 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $3,459,332.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.