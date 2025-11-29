QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.3810.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,713,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.79. 5,068,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,788,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

