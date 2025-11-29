HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 82,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.22. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. HireQuest had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HireQuest by 62,604.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HireQuest by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HireQuest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

