High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 15th

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 1.9%

TSE:HLF traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.56. The company had a trading volume of 60,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,808. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$13.13 and a 1 year high of C$19.07. The company has a market cap of C$390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of C$346.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods will post 1.9858934 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

