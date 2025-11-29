Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Receives $579.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $579.5385.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,728,540.27. This trade represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $446.23. 328,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,576. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $435.42 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.