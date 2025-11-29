Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 12th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 944,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,229. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

