Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.34 on December 3rd

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3402 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 2.0% increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 4,994,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,734. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

