Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,005.74 and traded as high as GBX 2,230. Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,215, with a volume of 102,923 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HILS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,555 to GBX 2,625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,530 target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,601.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,126.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,007.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

