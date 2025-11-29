Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 967.32 and traded as high as GBX 1,006.08. Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,006.08, with a volume of 136,261 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 981.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 967.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

