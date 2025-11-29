Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.28 and traded as high as C$33.33. Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF shares last traded at C$33.33, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.32.
The fund seeks to provide shareholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of Canadian Banks (defined below) (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and Canadian Insurance Companies (defined below) (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis) and (ii) monthly distributions.To achieve its investment objectives, the fund will invest primarily in equity securities of Canadian Banks (up to 70% on an equal weighted basis) and to a lesser extent Canadian Insurance Companies (up to 30% on an equal weighted basis).
