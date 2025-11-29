Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.20. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 93,609 shares trading hands.
Northern Graphite Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.29.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
