UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $397.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $329.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $622.83. The company has a market cap of $298.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

