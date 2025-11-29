Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.2647.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 115,919 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.58. 9,069,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,564,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.