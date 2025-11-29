Synthetix (SNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.29 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $188.15 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 343,889,850 coins and its circulating supply is 339,466,216 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
