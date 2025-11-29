Solchat Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Solchat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solchat has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solchat has a total market cap of $782.43 thousand and approximately $67.49 thousand worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Solchat Token Profile

Solchat’s launch date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 0.09697478 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $63,668.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

