Fei USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.95 Thousand (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $18.95 thousand worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00009867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,540,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,285,051 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,540,662.11498359 with 3,285,051.3838943 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00857742 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $15,541.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

