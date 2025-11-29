BakeryToken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $69.25 Thousand (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $69.25 thousand and approximately $518.77 thousand worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

