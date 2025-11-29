SLERF (SLERF) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

SLERF (SLERF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, SLERF has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SLERF token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $186.55 thousand worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLERF Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. The official website for SLERF is www.slerf.wtf/raids. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (OLD) (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF (OLD) has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF (OLD) is 0.00746892 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $192,990.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLERF directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SLERF should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SLERF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

