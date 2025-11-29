Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Sells 645 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,341,000 after buying an additional 1,060,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

PG opened at $148.40 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

