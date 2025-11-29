United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,811. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

