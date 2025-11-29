Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $9.91. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $9.8550, with a volume of 2,570,586 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 0.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

