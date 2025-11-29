Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.31 and traded as high as C$2.57. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 35,745 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.30.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$487.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.31.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of C$411.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.2901354 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.