U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.52. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 51,155 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GROW

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 1.13.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 684,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 35,472 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.