Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $15.83. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 40,813 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OESX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. Orion Energy Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

