Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $789,943,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,856,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,419,000 after purchasing an additional 704,790 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after purchasing an additional 680,228 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 241.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 856,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,039,000 after purchasing an additional 605,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.9%

ELV stock opened at $332.15 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.18 and its 200 day moving average is $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $400.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

