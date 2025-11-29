Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLX. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Clorox has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 69.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

