Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alvotech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alvotech from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alvotech in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

ALVO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 340,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.10. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Alvotech had a net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $113.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. Alvotech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alvotech by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alvotech by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 95,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alvotech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,656,000.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

