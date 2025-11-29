Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 1,925,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.49. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $163.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marqeta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,367,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,754.98. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 624.1% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

